Man Rescued From Sherman Oaks Crash by Firefighters Hosts Dinner to Thank Them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was rescued from a violent wreck on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks earlier this month hosted a dinner Saturday to thank the firefighters who helped him.

Mark Webb was driving south on the freeway when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto his truck, triggering a multi-vehicle wreck.

"I drive by every day and ask how I survived," he said.

Webb decided to thank the firefighters of Los Angeles Fire Department Station 88 for their efforts by catering a dinner for them Saturday.

"It was scary," Webb said. "Another 18 inches and this is a completely different story. it would have cut right through the cab," he said.

The firefighters appreciated the gesture, as well as the food..

"This is very delicious stuff," Firefighter Tyler Pugmire said. "We just want to give back to he community, so it's really nice to see that the community cares about us in return."