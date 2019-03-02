Man Struck, Killed by Metrolink Train in La Verne

A man died after he was struck by a commuter train in La Verne on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The collision took place about 1 p.m. on the tracks running alongside Arrow Highway, just west of San Dimas Canyon Road, La Verne Police Department Lt. Tom Frayeh said.

The man, whose age was not available, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the lieutenant. No injuries were reported on the train.

Metrolink identified the involved train as SB Line 362 to San Bernardino Downtown.

It was held at the scene for about three hours following the collision before resuming on its way shortly after 4 p.m., officials said.

Passengers of two subsequent trains that were cancelled as a result of the incident were being offered reimbursements of up to $50 for alternative transportation, such as ride-share services, according to Metrolink.

Other routes uses buses to ferry passengers around the closure, and Foothill Transit honored Metrolink tickets.

SB Line 362 to San Bernardino Downtown struck a person on the tracks between Covina and North Pomona station. Currently seeking alternate transportation updates to follow. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) March 2, 2019

Update: Today’s passengers of train 363 can receive reimbursement up to $50, for use of alternative transit (taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc.). Please visit https://t.co/fOFCi4Ufyl for detail. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) March 2, 2019

Today’s passengers of train 364 can receive reimbursement up to $50, for use of alternative transit (taxi, Uber, Lyft, etc.). Please visit https://t.co/fOFCi4Ufyl for detail. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) March 2, 2019