San Diego Nonprofit Fires Security Company After Video Shows Guards Detaining Homeless Men

A San Diego nonprofit organization that serves disadvantaged people recently fired its security company after the San Diego Union-Tribune inquired about a videotape that shows guards confronting and detaining some homeless men loitering near a creek bed.

The 24-minute recording was captured in September by a body camera worn by a guard employed by Chula Vista Private Security, the company the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovations has used for years to patrol the area around its Euclid Avenue headquarters.

In the video, a guard is seen pulling a homeless man’s arm behind his back and forcing him to the ground because he tried to walk way from the guards. A police investigation was recently completed and the case has been forwarded to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

“I wasn’t even resisting,” the homeless man moaned during the incident, his face held in the dirt as a guard handcuffed him. “It’s too tight … You guys tackled me, man … It’s not right … I don’t understand … I’m completely harmless.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

