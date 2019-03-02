Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 2nd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! In between the raindrops, learn something new and try something different! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

There are more than one-hundred costumes from your favorite 2018 movies at the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costumes Design. Among this eye catching collection, the Academy Award winning costumes from the movie “Black Panther.”

We can see this exhibition – FOR FREE – in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. For more information, check the website: http://www.fidmmuseum.org

Closing This Weekend!

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

Los Angeles

caammuseum.org

This is the LAST WEEKEND to learn about the LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963 at the California African American Museum. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addressed nearly 40-thousand people May 26th, 1963 at what was Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. This event was one of the largest civil rights rallies before the famous 1963 March on Washington. This closing exhibition is FREE!

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is one of the most iconic and repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. The African American aerospace engineer responsible for creating the film camera making this possible is Shelby Jacobs. We can learn about this science pioneer at the Columbia Memorial Space Center exhibition “Achieving the Impossible: The Life and Dreams of Shelby Jacobs.”

“Hidden Figure” Shelby Jacobs story is on display in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. Hours and admission information can be found at http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

Living History Flying Day

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

http://www.planesoffame.org

We can see the Vought F4U Corsair at the Planes of Fame Museum in Chino. This historic aircraft is in the spotlight for the museum’s “Living History Flying Day.” This special event includes aviation experts, historians and veterans participating in a question and answer session, plus a flight demonstration. More details are available at http://www.planesoffame.org

2019 Dana Point Festival of Whales

34675 Street of the Golden Lantern

Dana Point

949 496 1045

festivalofwhales.com

We can have a whale of a good time in Dana Point at the annual Festival of Whales. In addition to whale and dolphin watching aboard a variety of vessels, there are lots of whale related activities including art festivals and street fairs. Take a look at the Saturday and Sunday Festival of Whales schedules on the website festivalofwhales.com

Mardi Gras Celebration at the Original Farmers Market

Fairfax & Third

Los Angeles

866 993 9211

farmersmarketla.com

The traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, gold, and green fill the market where some of the best bands west of the Mississippi bring New Orleans to L.A.

Sample traditional Cajun and Creole dishes; shop for themed accessories at various craft booths and more.

Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival

Palm Desert

Palm Desert Civic Center Park

760 862 9984

desertmountains.org

There’s wildflower viewing, live music, artwork for sale, a children’s zone and food!

Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Lapidary Show

Ventura County Fairgrounds

805 312 8467

vgms.org

The Ventura Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show features dozens of exhibits, lapidary and jewelry making demonstrations .

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Super Saturdays

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

626 358 1100

Irwindalespeedway.com

Irwindale Speedway is proud to host Super Saturdays. The first Saturday of every month they expand their dragstrip Test N Tune to include fun automotive activities. They will be joined by The Hoonigans, who will take over the Donut Box. Join them for an show of donuts, drifting and overall car fun.

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

Petersen Volunteer Open House @ 11am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Are you an automotive enthusiast? Do you want to inspire and help create the next generation of automotive thinkers? Do you want to serve the community? If your answer to any of these questions is "yes", then the Petersen Automotive Museum is the place for you! They are looking for individuals to be a part of their volunteer team.

At the Volunteer Open House, you can learn more about what it takes to be a member of the Petersen Volunteer Team. You will have the opportunity to meet Petersen Staff and knowledgeable and talented volunteers who will lead exciting tours of the museum. Snacks to be provided! Admission is included for those who attend full presentation.

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum

To showcase iconic costumes and pieces from her personal archive, the GRAMMY Museum® presents “Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” presented by City National Bank, which will be the first exhibit Parton has had in the United States outside of her Tennessee theme park Dollywood. The exhibit runs through March 17th.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

