Snow Valley Reopens After Repairs on Highway 18

The Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs planned to reopen 8:30 a.m. Saturday following repairs to State Route 18, where heavy precipitation in February triggered a rock slide.

"Last week’s storm brought us 25-34 inches of snow and we have plenty of fun in store on the mountain today," a statement from resort officials said.

The area is getting some light showers, and a wind advisory could affect lift operations, officials added.

KTLA's Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 2, 2019.