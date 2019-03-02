Storm Drenches SoCal on Saturday; Heavier Rains Expected Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm could bring moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of Southern California on Saturday before another system moves into the region the next week.

Showers that arrived overnight are expected to linger through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The region could receive .75 to 2 inches of rain, the agency said. Some areas could experience gusty winds about 20 to 40 mph, and snow levels are expected at over 8,000 feet.

Forecasters said the weather conditions could lead to slippery roads, delays at LAX, some debris flows at shallow burn areas and mud and rock slides at canyon roads.

Some residents have already evacuated at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country, where backyards at hillside homes collapsed amid inclement weather in February.

While the weekend storm could trigger some minor flooding, the second system that's expected to drench Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday could bring significant deluge to the region and prompt road closures.

That storm is predicted to dump an inch to 3 inches of rain, with snow levels dropping to 6,000 to 7,00 feet.

Rain and showers will continue across the area today as a moist air mass remains in place across #SoCal. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/jv1ihklr45 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 2, 2019

