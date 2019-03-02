× Wisconsin Cheer Coach Faces Child Sex Charges After Student Allegedly Receives Inappropriate Texts From Him

A man described as a “cheer/dance” coach is facing child sex crime charges following an arrest, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a student contacted a Manitowoc school resource officer and said she received inappropriate social media messages from her former adult “Cheer/Dance” coach, 29-year-old Eric Fisher. The Sheriff’s Office says Fisher is employed by Galaxy All-Star Cheerleading from Manitowoc.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement set up a meeting with Fisher in which authorities say he was expecting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office says he met with local law enforcement and he was taken into custody. The meeting was set up a few blocks south of Lincoln High School.

Authorities continue to investigate to see if there are any more victims or witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bret Oswald at 920-683-5011 or Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

Fisher is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. He’s due in court on March 4th.