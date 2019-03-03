1 Killed, 3 Critically Injured in Anaheim Head-On Crash

Posted 9:35 PM, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, March 3, 2019

One person died and three others were hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Anaheim on Sunday evening, police said.

One person died and four others were critically injured in a head-on crash along Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim on March 3, 2019. (Credit: On Scene)

One person died and four others were critically injured in a head-on crash along Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim on March 3, 2019. (Credit: On Scene)

The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. along Cerritos Avenue, between Dallas Drive and Whitegate Road, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

One of the involved vehicles contained one male occupant, while the other had four people, all described as male, he said.

Four patients were taken to hospitals in critical condition, according to Wyatt. One person inside the car with multiple passengers declined to be taken to a hospital.

One of the patients succumbed to their injuries, he said. It was not clear which vehicle the victim had been in.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by Anaheim police.

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of injured patients involved in the crash. The article has been updated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.