1 Killed, 3 Critically Injured in Anaheim Head-On Crash

One person died and three others were hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Anaheim on Sunday evening, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. along Cerritos Avenue, between Dallas Drive and Whitegate Road, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

One of the involved vehicles contained one male occupant, while the other had four people, all described as male, he said.

Four patients were taken to hospitals in critical condition, according to Wyatt. One person inside the car with multiple passengers declined to be taken to a hospital.

One of the patients succumbed to their injuries, he said. It was not clear which vehicle the victim had been in.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by Anaheim police.

Both directions of Cerritos Avenue are closed between Dallas and Whitegate due to a fatal traffic collision. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until further notice. pic.twitter.com/twpNfusgAj — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) March 4, 2019

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of injured patients involved in the crash. The article has been updated.