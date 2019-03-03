2 Hurt in Shooting at Riverside Home; Police Seeking Information

An investigation is underway after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at a Riverside home early Sunday.

According to Riverside police, the incident happened just after midnight at a residence in the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue in Riverside.

Several people were inside the house when gunfire struck two individuals, the agency said.

One of them remained in critical condition at the Riverside Community Hospital after sustaining a significant injury, while the other received treatment for a minor injury before being released.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or ATillett@riversideca.gov or Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or KBeler@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature and refer to incident number 190006841.