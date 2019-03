Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz from a luxury car dealership in Santa Monica last weekend, KTLA has learned.

A man and woman were caught on camera breaking into a storage lot belonging to Major Motors of Santa Monica on Feb. 24.

The dealership said they drove off with two cars valued at more than $150,000.

