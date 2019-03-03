× Concern Over Protests About Stephon Clark Shooting Prompts Mall Closure in Sacramento

A popular shopping mall in Sacramento was closed Sunday over concerns about protests after the Sacramento County district attorney announced this weekend that two police officers would not face charges in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark last year.

Shortly before 10 a.m., when mall doors were set to open, management at Arden Fair Mall announced it would remain closed for the day, citing a “concentrated effort by protesters to gather in unsafe numbers.”

The closure comes after a small group of protesters spent the night inside the mall carrying signs that read “No Justice, No Peace” and holding a sit-in. They entered the mall around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, said Arden Fair spokesman Nathan Spradlin, and were allowed to remain overnight.

Small protests also occurred Saturday outside Sacramento City Hall and the city’s main police station after Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert found that Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet had acted reasonably when they fired 20 rounds at an unarmed Clark, 22, last March.

