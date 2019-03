Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A massive boulder fell onto Malibu Canon Road in Malibu on Sunday, blocking traffic for several hours before being cleared out of the way.

No one was hurt by the giant falling rock, which was cleared out of traffic lanes near Las Virgenes Road by 2:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 3, 2019.

Umm, yeah... Malibu Canyon Road is closed from Piuma Rd to Francisco Ranch Rd due to this little problem. So if you could find an alternate route, that’d be great...🤘 pic.twitter.com/319GzMYFOf — CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) March 3, 2019