L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ordered to Turn in Gun and Badge After Rehiring Sparks Outcry

Los Angeles County officials have moved to reverse the controversial reinstatement of a deputy who worked as a campaign aide to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a personnel decision that could exacerbate tensions between the county’s newly elected top cop and its governing body, the Board of Supervisors.

Auditor-Controller John Naimo, the county’s chief accountant, issued a letter last week stating that the deputy, who was fired in connection with allegations of domestic abuse, would no longer be paid and must turn in his gun and badge.

“Your reinstatement was unlawful,” the letter, dated Feb. 28, stated.

The Times reported in January that Caren Carl Mandoyan was fired in 2016 by then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell after a fellow deputy alleged Mandoyan grabbed her by the neck, tried to break into her home and sent her harassing text messages.

