LAPD Responds to Suicide Incident After Shots Are Heard at Beverly Center Area

Posted 1:47 PM, March 3, 2019, by
The Beverly Center is seen in a Google Maps image.

Los Angeles police said they were responding to a suicide incident following reports of shots heard near the Beverly Center on Sunday.

The agency just after 1 p.m. confirmed its response to the popular shopping area.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story. 

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911. Additionally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

