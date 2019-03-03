Man Arrested in Connection With Deadly Hemet Stabbing

A Beaumont man is accused of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Hemet on Friday night, police said Sunday.

Mark Anthony Acevedo, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Wilver Garcia, which took place about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of N Western Avenue, the Hemet Police Department said in a written statement. Garcia’s city of residence was not available.

Garcia was found suffering from stab wounds and taken to an area hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead, officials said.

“The City of Hemet Police investigation led to the arrest of Mark Acevedo for murder,” according to the statement.

Further details regarding the stabbing, as well as the arrest, were not available Sunday.

Bail for Acevedo was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hemet police Investigator Alvarez at 951-765-2426, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 951-765-3897.