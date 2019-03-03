Newport-Mesa Students Seen Saluting Swastika Made of Cups at Weekend Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School officials on Sunday said they are investigating social media images that appear to show Newport Harbor High School students saluting a swastika assembled from red plastic cups at a weekend party.

“We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking,” Newport-Mesa Supt. Fred Navarro said in a prepared statement to the school board. “While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-semitism and hate in all their forms.”

The images, which appeared on Twitter and Facebook, show the students smiling, laughing and toasting over the swastika, which also appeared to be used in a round of beer pong, a drinking game.

Bianca Lutz, a 16-year-old Harbor student, said she was “extremely disturbed by the ignorance of those at the party” and said some of her Jewish friends felt threatened. In addition, she said students some of the students at the party attended Costa Mesa High School as well.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.