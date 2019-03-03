Person Found Dead in Anaheim, Homicide Investigation Underway

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male victim whose body was discovered in a residential neighborhood in Anaheim on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Initial 911 callers reported the victim may have been shot, but authorities were yet to confirm how he died, Anaheim Police Department Daron Wyatt said. The victim’s age was not immediately clear.

Officials were first notified about 3:20 p.m. of the death in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue, Police suspected the killing was gang-related, the sergeant said.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

Homicide detectives are on scene of a murder in the 1800 block of W Dogwood Ave in @City_of_Anaheim one male victim deceased at the scene. The crime is believed to be gang-related. Anyone with info is urged to contact @occrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/cpcBuLm1PA — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) March 4, 2019