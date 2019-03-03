Pomona Man Fatally Struck by Train in La Verne Identified

Authorities on Sunday released the identity of a 22-year-old Pomona man who was struck and killed by a commuter train in La Verne on Friday afternoon.

The train tracks west of San Dimas Canyon Road, near Arrow Highway, in La Verne, as pictured in a Google Street View image in March of 2018.

Jesus David Perez died at the scene of the 1 p.m. collision on a set of train tracks running alongside Arrow Highway, just west of San Dimas Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Kelli Blanchard said.

An autopsy determined he died from “multiple blunt force trauma” and the death was ruled accidental, according to coroner’s records.

Perez was struck by an eastbound Metrolink train while walking along the tracks, La Verne Police Department officials said.

No passengers on the train were hurt, officials said.

 

 

 

 

