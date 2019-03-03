× Search Teams Look for 2 Girls Who Disappeared From Rural Home in Humboldt County

Search teams used tracking dogs and helicopters Saturday as they hunted for two young sisters who disappeared from their rural Humboldt County home Friday afternoon.

The girls, 5 and 8, were last seen outside of their home in Benbow about 2:30 p.m. They had asked their mother if they could go for a walk. She said no and then couldn’t find them, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends scoured the nearby woods Friday afternoon and then contacted authorities, who searched through the night to no avail.

On Saturday, personnel from several other Northern California counties joined the hunt for the girls. Ten search teams from various agencies combed the rugged, hilly area while the U.S. Coast Guard conducted aerial searches.