Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 3rd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Happy March!

It’s a NEW month and a NEW opportunity to experience something NEW. Here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is one of the most iconic and repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. The African American aerospace engineer responsible for creating the film camera making this possible is Shelby Jacobs. We can learn about this science pioneer at the Columbia Memorial Space Center exhibition “Achieving the Impossible: The Life and Dreams of Shelby Jacobs.”

“Hidden Figure” Shelby Jacobs story is on display in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center. Hours and admission information can be found at http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Closing Today!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

California African American Museum

600 State Street

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

While we’re on the subject of Black History, you might want to take a look at this exhibition at the California African American Museum. Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963, illustrates the story Dr. Martin Luther King’s May 1963 civil rights rally, the largest of its kind in South Los Angeles, before the famous March on Washington.

This free exhibition at the California African American Museum closes today.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

PacificBattleship.com

Tickets prices for this unique exhibition start at ten-dollars. Aboard the historic Battleship Iowa is the exhibition “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD.” Dr. Ballard is known the world over for his discovery of the final resting place of RMS Titanic.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Picasso in Color

Galerie Michael

224 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

310 273 3377

http://www.galeriemichael.com

A never-before-seen collection of graphics produced by artist Pablo Picasso are on display in Beverly Hills. “Picasso in Color” features a rare collection of 60 color masterpiece graphic artworks on paper. You can see them at Galerie Michael in Beverly Hills. The exhibit is free of charge, however tickets are available for docent tours; $10 for adults and $5 for students on the weekends.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Yayoi Kusama: With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever, 2011

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Pioneering multimedia artist Yayoi Kusama’s work has transcended some of the most important art movements of the second half of the 20th century, including pop art and minimalism. Born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, Kusama studied painting briefly in Kyoto before moving to New York City in the late 1950s. She began her large-scale Infinity Net paintings during this decade and went on to apply their obsessive, hallucinatory qualities to three-dimensional work. In a unique style that is both sensory and utopian, Kusama’s work—which spans paintings, performances, room-size presentations, sculptural installations, literary works, films, fashion, design, and interventions within existing architectural structures—possesses a highly personal character, yet one that has connected profoundly with large audiences around the globe. Throughout her career, the artist has been able to break down traditional barriers between work, artist, and spectator.

Kusama’s exuberant sculptural installation With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011) exemplifies the dualism found throughout her work between the organic and the artificial. Shown here for the first time in Los Angeles, the oversized flower-potted tulips made from fiberglass- reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an immersive viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth. This work exemplifies Kusama’s singular vision and her distinctive gift for drawing viewers into the work on a deeply visceral level.

Kusama currently lives and works in Tokyo.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Marciano Art Foundation is pleased to announce the third MAF Project in the Theater Gallery, a solo exhibition of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, on view from September 28, 2018 — March 3, 2019. This exhibition is Ai’s first major institutional exhibition in Los Angeles and will feature the new and unseen work Life Cycle (2018) – a sculptural response to the global refugee crisis. The exhibition will also present iconic installations Sunflower Seeds (2010) and Spouts (2015) within the Foundation’s Theater Gallery.

On view for the first time in the Black Box, Life Cycle (2018) references the artist’s 2017 monumental sculpture Law of the Journey, Ai’s response to the global refugee crisis, which used inflatable, black PVC rubber to depict the makeshift boats used to reach Europe. In this new iteration, Life Cycle depicts an inflatable boat through the technique used in traditional Chinese kite-making, exchanging the PVC rubber for bamboo.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Jack Palance / Born Volodymyr Palahniuk: Man of Many Faces, Ukrainian in His Heart @ 1pm

Ukrainian Culture Center of Los Angeles

4315 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles

818 635 8999

http://www.ukainianArtCenterSoCal.org

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Academy Award winning actor Jack Palance. He was nominated for three Academy Awards, all for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, receiving nominations for his roles in “Sudden Fear” and “Shane”, and winning the Oscar almost 40 years later for his role in “City Slickers.”

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

2019 Dana Point Festival of Whales

34675 Street of the Golden Lantern

Dana Point

949 496 1045

festivalofwhales.com

We can have a whale of a good time in Dana Point at the annual Festival of Whales. In addition to whale and dolphin watching aboard a variety of vessels, there are lots of whale related activities including art festivals and street fairs. Take a look at the Saturday and Sunday Festival of Whales schedules on the website festivalofwhales.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum

To showcase iconic costumes and pieces from her personal archive, the GRAMMY Museum® presents “Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” presented by City National Bank, which will be the first exhibit Parton has had in the United States outside of her Tennessee theme park Dollywood. The exhibit runs through March 17th.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Mardi Gras Celebration at the Original Farmers Market

Fairfax & Third

Los Angeles

866 993 9211

farmersmarketla.com

The traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, gold, and green fill the market where some of the best bands west of the Mississippi bring New Orleans to L.A.

Sample traditional Cajun and Creole dishes; shop for themed accessories at various craft booths and more.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-