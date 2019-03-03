× Suspect Arrested After Driving Through Fence and Onto Tarmac at Long Beach Airport During Police Pursuit

A man was arrested early Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended when he drove through a fence and onto the tarmac at Long Beach Airport, police said.

The incident started when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Stearns Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers saw a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to pull over, which prompted a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect drove through a fence and on to the tarmac at Long Beach Airport, where the vehicle became disabled, police said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Mokey Mose of Murrieta, was arrested without incident, and booked for felony evading and trespassing.

Mose is being held on a $75,000 bail.

Investigators found a shell casing at the area of the shots fired call. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.