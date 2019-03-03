× Janice Freeman, Local Singer and ‘The Voice’ Alum, Dies at 33

Janice Freeman, who competed on “The Voice” in 2017, has died, her representative confirmed to ET on Sunday. She was 33.

The singer battled lupus and symptoms of her condition worsened over the past few months, the outlet reported. She died Saturday evening, ET said.

Freeman was a favorite on “The Voice” despite being voted off.

Freeman was from Covina and lived in Compton, according to the singing competition’s website. She had a husband and daughter.

In a tribute on Instagram, “The Voice” coach Jennifer Hudson praised Freeman’s talent and called her an “inspiration.”

Miley Cyrus, another coach on the show, thanked Freeman in an Instagram post. “This [rainbow] represents you perfectly,” Cyrus wrote.

You were strength and a joy to watch. Touched more lives then you will ever know. Rest in love @janice_freeman. pic.twitter.com/n7flMNm8V1 — Kyla Jade (@kylasings) March 3, 2019