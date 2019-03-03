Three-Vehicle Crash Traps Two People, Injuries Others in Sylmar

Los Angeles Fire crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Sylmar on Sunday that trapped two people inside their vehicles and injured others.

The crash reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of W. Foothill Boulevard, and involved three vehicles, according to a LAFD crash log.

Two adults were trapped in separate vehicles at the scene. Four people were taken to area hospitals, including two adults in critical condition and one adult and one infant in serious condition.

Two others involved declined further medical care at the scene.