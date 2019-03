× Water Line Break Causes ‘Significant Street Flooding’ in Beverly Crest: LAFD

An apparent water line break has caused “significant street flooding” in the Westside’s Beverly Crest neighborhood on Sunday morning, officials said.

The main break was reported at 1268 N. Beverly Dr. near Lake Street around 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The agency said structures are not threatened and no evacuation orders have been issued. No injuries were reported.