With CA’s Earlier Presidential Primary 1 Year Away, Secretary of State Reminds Voters to Register

In 2020, California’s primary is in prime time! One year from today, California will hold its March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary–and you won’t want to miss out! Need to register or re-register to vote? Visit https://t.co/t4XpQhLiKP#VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/kP5cXlODNe — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) March 3, 2019

California will hold its presidential primary one year away from Sunday.

Traditionally held in June, the primary was scheduled for March 3, 2020 when then Gov. Jerry Brown approved a bill in 2017 to move the state election from one of the last to one of the first in the country.

The legislation aimed to place California’s election alongside the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, a state news release said at the time.

“California has been a leader time and time again on the most important issues facing our country—including immigration, education, and the environment,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in the statement. “The Prime Time Primary Act will help ensure that issues important to Californians are prioritized by presidential candidates from all political parties.”

Padilla on Sunday urged eligible voters to make sure they’re able to vote in the primary by checking their status and updating their information, including political party preference.

Vote-by-mail voters should start receiving their ballots on Feb. 3, 2020. Check the Secretary of State’s website for other important dates and deadlines.