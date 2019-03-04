31 Alleged Gang Members Charged in Burglary Ring Targeting ‘Elderly’ and Asian Victims Across L.A. County

Thirty-one alleged gang members were charged with participating in a burglary ring that targeted “elderly” and Asian victims across Los Angeles County, officials announced Monday.

The defendants, named in six grand jury indictments, face a total of 93 felonies, including home invasion robbery, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, torture and mayhem, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The defendants also face gang and gun allegations.

They are accused of committing burglaries and robberies at homes “from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills to communities in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys,” DA officials said in a news release.

The indictments unsealed Monday identified 69 victims, and are mostly described as being “elderly” and Asian. In some cases, the suspects allegedly attacked the victims.

Twenty-two defendants pleaded not guilty in six cases on Monday.

They were identified in the indictments as:

Hassan Murphy, 19, of Hawthorne

Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 20, of Los Angeles

Damaji Corey Hall, 19, of Los Angeles

Lance Williams, 19, of Los Angeles

Dekell Wright, 22, of Compton

Elan Lamberto Gabourel, 25, of Hawthorne

Tyress Williams, 19, of Van Nuys

Joseph Holley, 23, of Bellflower

Demonte Jordan Sears, 23, of Los Angeles

Anthonyo Sanders, 20, of Los Angeles

Kimya Wilson, 21, of Los Angeles

Deanthony Lamart Chatman, 27, of Inglewood

Deondra Devon Johnson, 24, of Los Angeles

Akeem F. Lauriano, 28, of Lomita

Scotty Richardson, 30, of Los Angeles

Verlton Glaspie, 19, of Los Angeles

Brandon Laititi, 25, of Carson

Ron Simmons, 20, of Los Angeles

Eric Harris, 20, of Gardena

Donnie Faizon, 22, of Los Angeles

Devin Garner, 25, of Los Angeles

Tyshon McKinney, 20, of Los Angeles

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court on April 5 for a pretrial hearing. They face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Nine other defendants charged in the indictments haven’t been taken into custody, officials said.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 5 in Department 100 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.