31 Alleged Gang Members Charged in Burglary Ring Targeting ‘Elderly’ and Asian Victims Across L.A. County

Thirty-one alleged gang members were charged with participating in a burglary ring that targeted “elderly” and Asian victims across Los Angeles County, officials announced Monday.
The defendants, named in six grand jury indictments, face a total of 93 felonies, including home invasion robbery, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, torture and mayhem, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The defendants also face gang and gun allegations.
They are accused of committing burglaries and robberies at homes “from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills to communities in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys,” DA officials said in a news release.
The indictments unsealed Monday identified 69 victims, and are mostly described as being “elderly” and Asian. In some cases, the suspects allegedly attacked the victims.
Twenty-two defendants pleaded not guilty in six cases on Monday.
They were identified in the indictments as:
- Hassan Murphy, 19, of Hawthorne
- Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 20, of Los Angeles
- Damaji Corey Hall, 19, of Los Angeles
- Lance Williams, 19, of Los Angeles
- Dekell Wright, 22, of Compton
- Elan Lamberto Gabourel, 25, of Hawthorne
- Tyress Williams, 19, of Van Nuys
- Joseph Holley, 23, of Bellflower
- Demonte Jordan Sears, 23, of Los Angeles
- Anthonyo Sanders, 20, of Los Angeles
- Kimya Wilson, 21, of Los Angeles
- Deanthony Lamart Chatman, 27, of Inglewood
- Deondra Devon Johnson, 24, of Los Angeles
- Akeem F. Lauriano, 28, of Lomita
- Scotty Richardson, 30, of Los Angeles
- Verlton Glaspie, 19, of Los Angeles
- Brandon Laititi, 25, of Carson
- Ron Simmons, 20, of Los Angeles
- Eric Harris, 20, of Gardena
- Donnie Faizon, 22, of Los Angeles
- Devin Garner, 25, of Los Angeles
- Tyshon McKinney, 20, of Los Angeles
The defendants are scheduled to appear in court on April 5 for a pretrial hearing. They face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.
Nine other defendants charged in the indictments haven’t been taken into custody, officials said.
