Authorities in Pursuit of Stolen Car in San Fernando Valley

Officials are chasing the driver of a stolen car across the San Fernando Valley Monday night.

Sky5 was initially overhead the pursuit around 8:30 p.m. as the older-model sedan was exiting the 118 Freeway at San Fernando Road in Pacoima.

The car, which appeared to be a Toyota from the late 80s or early 90s, then began winding its way through surface streets, first in a residential neighborhood before moving to more commercial areas.

The driver was maneuvering dangerously around other motorists as it attempted to escape authorities, driving on the wrong side of the road and at one point colliding with another vehicle. The stolen car sustained visible damage to its front right side but was able to continue on.

At least one law enforcement SUV was about 100 yards behind.

The suspect vehicle wound its way around the Van Nuys, Northridge, North Hills and Reseda areas

