‘Career Criminal’ Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Death of 70-Year-Old Off-Duty San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to the New Year’s Eve attack that killed a 70-year-old off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials said Monday.

Alonzo Leron Smith, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, threatening a crime and three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in the death of Lawrence “Larry” Falce back in December 2018, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records.

Falce and Smith were involved in a traffic collision in January 2018 in the area of Kendall Drive and University Parkway after Smith rear-ended the deputy’s vehicle, which had slowed down when Falce noticed a dog on the road, San Bernardino Police Department officials said.

The 36-year San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department veteran then exited his car to exchange information with Smith, officials said.

Surveillance video provided to police by a nearby business captured their encounter.

Less than a minute after the two men approached each other, Smith punched the deputy in the head. Falce dropped to the ground and lost consciousness.

He died at a hospital a few days later.

Authorties described Smith as a “career criminal.” He was jailed multiple times and was sent to state prison for “street terrorism” and the sale of marijuana as an admitted gang member, San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos said in December.

Further details on Smith’s sentencing were not immediately available.

KTLA’s Dianne Sanchez contributed to this report.