Community Gathers at Costa Mesa High School After Nazi Imagery Seen at Teen Party

Around 700 people gathered at Newport Harbor High School in Costa Mesa to address the controversy surrounding photos of students from different Orange County high schools posing in front of red plastic cups lined up like a swastika, and raising their arms in a Nazi salute. While some stressed that the students were doing it as part of a joke, others said that making fun of a mass genocide was no laughing matter. A parent of one the teenagers in the photos said his son was being threatened at school because of the controversy. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 4, 2019.