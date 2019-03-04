Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us to talk about the rise of food allergies in kids and what parents need to know. For more info, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
Food Allergies in Children on the Rise, What Parents Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
