Four Time Tough Mudder World Champion Hunter McIntyre joined us live to tell us all about the first comprehensive obstacle course race home training program Tough Mudder T-Minus 30, available on the new health and fitness platform, Openfit. For more info on how you can get started, you can go to their website.
Get Into Tough Mudder Shape With Tough Mudder T-Minus 30, Hunter McIntyre
