‘Heartsick and Disgusted’: Nazi Imagery From O.C. Teens’ Party Stirs Outrage, Soul-Searching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The photos that appeared this weekend on social media from a party in Orange County have sparked widespread outrage and disgust.

Some teens are shown with arms outstretched in a Nazi salute. Red plastic cups are arranged in the shape of a swastika.

On Monday, school officials and local leaders in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa were grappling with how to respond to the viral images. They condemned the actions but also urged the community to use the moment to learn.

“There is no place for hateful symbols of swastikas and Nazi salutes in our community,” Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said on Twitter. “We need to seriously address why teens in our community might think these types of hateful symbols are acceptable or funny & worthy of selfies.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

I am heartsick and disgusted seeing kids in our community engage in anti-Semitism. I find the casualness of their bigotry and hate particularly disturbing. This is not normal and we can’t turn a blind eye. We must do a better job educating our kids. https://t.co/qz3zKhUfbu — Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (@AsmCottie) March 4, 2019

I condemn this display of a hateful, anti-semitic symbol and call on parents and community leaders to redouble our efforts to educate young people about the history of violence against Jewish people worldwide. This has no place in Orange County. https://t.co/Fo8FNrwJCV — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 3, 2019

33.618883 -117.929849