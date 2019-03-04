‘In High School We All Wanted to Be as Cool as You’: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Luke Perry

Celebrities took to social media Monday to pay tribute to Luke Perry after the actor died following an apparent stroke.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" actor was 52.
Fellow "90201" co-star, Ian Ziering tweeted about his 30-year friendship with Perry.
"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind," Ziering wrote.
"How to Make It in America" Actor Bryan Greenberg tweeted "In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you."
Actor Charlie Seen called Perry elegant and charming in his Twitter tribute.
Host Carson Daly also tweeted about Perry's death, saying he was "in shock"
Joss Whedon, who wrote the Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which Perry stared in, tweeted Monday that the actor was "funny, committed, and always gracious."
Other actors took to the social media platform to share their accolades of the actor.