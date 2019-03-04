‘In High School We All Wanted to Be as Cool as You’: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Luke Perry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities took to social media Monday to pay tribute to Luke Perry after the actor died following an apparent stroke.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" actor was 52.

Fellow "90201" co-star, Ian Ziering tweeted about his 30-year friendship with Perry.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind," Ziering wrote.

all of these years. ©️ ❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

Host Carson Daly also tweeted about Perry's death, saying he was "in shock"

IN SHOCK. DEAR GOD... Luke Perry, ‘90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ Star, Dies at 52 https://t.co/4yEQvqUd72 via @variety — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) March 4, 2019

Joss Whedon, who wrote the Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which Perry stared in, tweeted Monday that the actor was "funny, committed, and always gracious."

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Other actors took to the social media platform to share their accolades of the actor.

RIP Luke Perry - my heart goes out to his family and friends. Absolutely heartbreaking #GoneTooSoon — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry is one of the good guys in our business. He was always kind, and respectful, and happy to pass on what he had learned to young actors like me learning how to navigate the entertainment industry. #RIPLukePerry — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019

Good Lord! RIP Luke Perry. 52? Are you kidding me? So sad. So very very sad. Love to all of his friends and family. #tragic #LukePerry — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry: a lovely, talented man, and Krusty's finest sidekick @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/eceL5Ivx6z — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) March 4, 2019