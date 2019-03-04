× John Duran to Relinquish WeHo Mayor’s Position Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Amid sexual harassment allegations and growing calls for his resignation, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said Monday that he would relinquish the title of mayor.

Duran cited health issues for his decision. He recently was hospitalized with blood clots and said he is on doctor’s orders to slow down and rest.

In West Hollywood, the mayor’s position is a largely ceremonial position that rotates annually among council members. Duran had two months left in his term and said he would cede the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico.

Duran will not resign from the City Council, and his term expires in November 2020. In a Facebook statement, he said that he is still recovering but “will be back as feisty as ever very soon.”

