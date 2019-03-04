× L.A. County Supervisors Challenge Sheriff Villanueva in Court Over Reinstatement of Deputy Accused of Domestic Abuse

Los Angeles County sought an injunction against Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Monday over his reinstatement of a deputy who was fired in connection with allegations of domestic abuse.

In the filing in Superior Court, the county’s lawyers say Villanueva acted unlawfully when he rehired Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan, who was fired in 2016. The petition also suggests Mandoyan may be violating the law by acting as a law enforcement officer. The county determined that he is no longer an employee and directed him to return his badge and gun.

The move is an extraordinary test of wills between the county’s governing body and the newly elected sheriff, who came into office vowing to examine a number of departmental reforms as well as review past disciplinary cases.

A hearing in the case was scheduled for Tuesday.

