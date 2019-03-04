Long Beach Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Sexual Battery Suspect

Police released video on Monday showing a man wanted in connection with an assault and sexual battery that occurred in Long Beach in hopes that someone can identify him.

A woman was walking in an alley east of Long Beach Boulevard and south of Highway 1 when she was attacked at about 7:15 a.m. last Tuesday, Feb. 26, Long Beach police said in a news release.

A man came up behind her and struck the woman on the back of her head with an unknown object, then body slammed her to the ground, investigators said.

The attacker then reached beneath the victim’s clothes and groped her breast.

The woman screamed for help, and the suspect fled when a bystander came to her assistance, police said.

The good Samaritan told the woman to run while he tried to chase down the suspect. But he was apparently unable to catch up with the perpetrator.

The victim was treated for pain to her head, officials said.

Detectives are now looking for the suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build.

At the time of the attack, he was wearing a gray jacket with black on the sides, dark pants, black shoes and a hat with a diamond design on the front. The victim said the insignia looked like a wedding diamond, according to police.

The surveillance video released Monday shows a man wearing the outfit described walking past what appears to be a McDonald’s drive-thru on the day of the assault. The fast-food chain has a location on the corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Highway 1.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and asked anyone who may not have reported a similar incident to contact police dispatch at 562-435-6711.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Detective Adriana Jaurigui at 562-570-7372. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.