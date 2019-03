Actor Luke Perry, who was best known for his roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “Riverdale,” has died at the age of 52, Variety has reported.

The actor had been hospitalized since Wednesday after apparently suffering a stroke.

Perry rose to fame in the ’90s for his role on Fox’s hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” from 1990 to 2000. He currently stars as Fred Andrews on CW’s “Riverdale.”

