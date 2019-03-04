× O.C. Woman Gets Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Posing as Firefighter’s Wife in Holy Fire Scheme

A 29-year-old woman who posed as a firefighter’s wife to collect thousands of dollars in donations for firefighters battling the Holy fire, which she kept for herself, has been sentenced to jail.

Ashley Bemis, of San Juan Capistrano, was sentenced to 177 days in county jail immediately after pleading guilty Friday to one count of grand theft and four counts of second-degree burglary, all felonies. She also pleaded guilty to six counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime and two dozen fraud counts, all misdemeanors, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Authorities say Bemis posted on the San Clemente Life Facebook page in August that she would be delivering food and other items needed by her husband, whom she named as Shane Goodman, and other California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters. She asked the public to help by providing donations.

She provided a list of suggested items that included socks, toothbrushes and blankets that she said would benefit firefighters on the front lines of the destructive blaze, which charred more than 23,000 acres and destroyed 18 structures.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.