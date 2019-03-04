Watch Live: Authorities in Pursuit of Stolen Car in San Fernando Valley

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect at Hospital in Rancho Mirage

Posted 8:09 PM, March 4, 2019, by
Authorities respond to the scene of a police shooting at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage on March 4, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities respond to the scene of a police shooting at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage on March 4, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

A suspect was dead following a police shooting at the Eisenhower Health hospital in Rancho Mirage on Monday, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the 39000 block of Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The male suspect died at the scene, deputies said.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting or what the man was suspected of.

No one else was hurt, and there was no further threat to public safety, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities said the medical center’s emergency room was not impacted and remained open.

The shooting was isolated to the orthopedic center, the Desert Sun reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.