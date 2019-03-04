× Police Fatally Shoot Suspect at Hospital in Rancho Mirage

A suspect was dead following a police shooting at the Eisenhower Health hospital in Rancho Mirage on Monday, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the 39000 block of Bob Hope Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The male suspect died at the scene, deputies said.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting or what the man was suspected of.

No one else was hurt, and there was no further threat to public safety, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities said the medical center’s emergency room was not impacted and remained open.

The shooting was isolated to the orthopedic center, the Desert Sun reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.