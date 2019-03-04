Possible Hate Crime Investigated After Discovery of Blood Trail and Swastika Symbol Near Museum of the Holocaust in Fairfax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPD officials are investigating a possible hate crime after the discovery of a blood trail and a swastika symbol near the Museum of the Holocaust in Fairfax Monday morning.

The blood and was found about 6:40 a.m. inside a bathroom at Pan Pacific Park, along the 100 block of North Gardner Street, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

Various symbols, including a swastika, were found next to the playground on a cement wall, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Bloody footprints could be seen leading to a bathroom and red shoes were also left at the scene, aerial video showed.

No victim was found at the park or nearby, Im said.

No further details about the incident have been released.

