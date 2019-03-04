× San Marino High School Placed on Lockdown After Reported Shooting Threat

San Marino High School was placed on lockdown early Monday as authorities investigated the threat of a possible shooter on campus, police said.

Authorities said the threat was received about 6:30 a.m. It is not clear how many students are on campus. However, school officials said students and staff are safe.

“We are currently working with San Marino Police Department to determine the credibility of the threat,” the school wrote on its website. “Out of an abundance of caution the school will remain on lockdown until we receive further direction from SMPD.”

School officials wrote that students who are not yet on campus should remain at home until further notice.

