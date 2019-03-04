Some at Newport Harbor High Not Surprised by Classmates’ Nazi-Themed Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jarring as the photos were, Jocelyn Navarro, a junior at Newport Harbor High School, said she wasn't surprised when they surfaced on Snapchat and Twitter Sunday morning.

Not by the red cups arranged in a swastika. Not by the arms outstretched in Nazi salutes. Not even by the gleeful expressions worn by the high school students hoisting them.

"Every one of them was laughing," said Jocelyn, 16. "They all had smiles on their faces."

The images have sent shockwaves across Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, with politicians and school officials strongly condemning the behavior.

