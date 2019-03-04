× Stronger Storm Amid Already Damp March to Arrive Tuesday, Last Through Friday

After a drizzly weekend, Southern California is bracing for a stronger storm that forecasters expect will dump rain on much of the region through Friday.

Scattered showers that had dampened the Southland over the weekend disappeared by early Monday, but forecasters say the reprieve won’t last long. An atmospheric river-fueled storm packed with subtropical moisture that’s currently over the Pacific Ocean is set to arrive in California on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict the strongest section of the storm will hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and weaken slightly before moving toward Los Angeles.

“However, the exact location of the axis of heaviest rain will be dependent upon where the atmospheric river sets up and stalls for a while,” the weather service wrote.

Showers are moving east of the area this afternoon. The next storm will bring periods of heavy rain to #SoCal Tue-Wed, with potential for flooding & moderate debris flows in 1st year burn areas. Significant travel delays likely! #CAwx #LArain #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/2nQqZDeRG7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 4, 2019

Read the full story on LATimes.com.