× Supreme Court Lets Stand $4-Million Verdict Against L.A. County Deputies in Shooting That Injured Homeless Couple

The Supreme Court on Monday let stand a $4-million verdict against two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a fugitive and mistakenly shot an innocent homeless couple sleeping in a shed behind a Lancaster home.

The justices turned away an appeal from county lawyers who maintained the deputies responded reasonably when one of the victims reached for what turned out to be a BB gun.

Angel Mendez was shot 10 times and lost a leg below the knee. His wife, Jennifer Mendez, was shot in the upper back and hand.

They sued the deputies who shot them in 2010 and alleged violations of their constitutional rights against unreasonable searches and seizures and excessive use of force.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.