Thousand Oaks Man Arrested in Sexual Abuse of 15-Year-Old Stepdaughter: VCSO

Posted 2:03 PM, March 4, 2019, by

Authorities arrested a Thousand Oaks man accused of molesting his teenage stepdaughter for years, they announced Monday.

Luis Ayala appears in a booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on March 4, 2019.

Officers responded to a child crimes report on Friday afternoon and arrested 55-year-old Luis Ayala, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to agency, an investigation revealed that Ayala had been sexually abusing his 15-year-old stepdaughter for the past 2 1/2 years.

The man was booked on $200,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials provided no further information.

