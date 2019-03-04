Truck Plunges Off Angeles Crest Highway; 1 of 5 Occupants Airlifted to Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews airlifted one of five people who were inside a truck that plunged 500 feet off the Angeles Crest Highway early Monday morning, authorities said.

That patient was taken to a local hospital while the rest of the vehicle's occupants refused treatment, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Everyone survived the crash, search-and-rescue team member Mike Leum tweeted.

Sky5 footage shows firefighters attending to the patients at around 6:45 a.m. According to the Fire Department, the incident happened just south of the Charlton Flats Picnic Area.

Leum said the truck involved in that crash was one of two vehicles that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway Monday morning. There were a total of six patients, two of whom had to be airlifted from the scene, he added.

Authorities provided no further details.

VEHICLE OVER THE SIDE 3/4/19 While COPT18 airlifted a patient, COPT15 inserted a rescuer to search in and around the vehicle. Angeles Crest Highway south of Charlton Flat. (Unique light in this photo captured by @Resqman) Assisting @MontroseSAR @LACoFD @CHPAltadena #teamwork pic.twitter.com/LdJ7kl3QeG — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) March 4, 2019