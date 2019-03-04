× Ventura Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting in El Rio

Authorities have charged a Ventura man with attempted murder after a victim arrived at a hospital suffering a gunshot wound in the early hours Sunday.

Eric Appel, 26, was charged with one felony count of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Deputies responded to St. John’s Hospital around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a shooting victim arrived. The victim was stabilized and taken to Ventura County Medical Center for further treatment, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned the victim had gotten into an argument with the suspect in the 2500 block of Balboa Street near El Rio. Deputies said during the argument, Appel shot the man once in the chest.

Around 11:15 a.m. that same day, the Sheriff’s Gang Unit located and arrested Appel, and also found a firearm, ammunition, and a “large quantity of narcotics,” according to the news release.

Appel is currently being held in custody with bail set at $505,000.