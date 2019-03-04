Video Shows Avalanche Covering Colorado Highway With Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An avalanche rolling through Ten Mile Canyon in Colorado was captured on camera Sunday.

A plume of snow can be seen covering the highway between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

"It was not a controlled slide. It was a natural avalanche," a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT said not enough snow made it onto the roadway to impact any drivers.

Watch: Second avalanche that closed I-70 captured in rear-view mirror

Jacob Easton recorded the video about two miles before Copper Mountain.

"All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche," Easton told KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver.

He pulled the car over and waited as the snow crashed down the mountain in front of him.

"It’s exciting, but pretty nerve wracking, because you don’t know when it’s going to stop," Easton said.

His windshield was covered with snow, but it wasn't enough to trap his car. Several avalanche warnings were issued in Colorado following heavy snow this weekend.

Crews were doing avalanche control work near mountain highways on Sunday.