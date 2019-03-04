Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot in L.A.’s South Park Neighborhood; Gunman Sought

Posted 7:32 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, March 4, 2019
The 100 block of East 51st Street is seen in this image from Google Maps.

The 100 block of East 51st Street is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Police are searching for whoever shot a woman in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of East 51st Street at about 5:15 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Arriving officers found a woman in her 20s down with a gunshot wound to her stomach, the spokesperson said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The gunman was described only as a man in a black mask.

No other information on the shooter was immediately available.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.