Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot in L.A.'s South Park Neighborhood; Gunman Sought

Police are searching for whoever shot a woman in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of East 51st Street at about 5:15 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Arriving officers found a woman in her 20s down with a gunshot wound to her stomach, the spokesperson said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The gunman was described only as a man in a black mask.

No other information on the shooter was immediately available.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.