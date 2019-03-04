You could win tickets to Ohana Festival 2019!

The Fourth Annual Ohana Festival returns to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point for three days, September 27th, 28th and 29th featuring Eddie Vedder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Incubus and many others. Tickets go on sale at OhanaFest.com this Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Watch KTLA 5 this Monday during the Morning News, and at 10pm for two different chances to win a pair of 3-day general admission passes to this year’s Ohana Festival. Keep watching on Thursday, March 7, and you’ll get a third chance to win. Good luck!

